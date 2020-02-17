Chelsea v Manchester United player ratings

Chelsea were beaten by Manchester United for the third time time season on a frustrating night that saw two goals ruled out by VAR. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge.

Willy Caballero: 6

Having retained his place ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga, the Argentine had no hope with the goals and made a good injury-time save but was lucky to get away with switching off at a quickly taken free-kick by Bruno Fernandes that hit the post.

Reece James: 8

Desperately unlucky not to open the scoring with a brilliant low strike across goal, James once again stood out at both ends on a difficult night for Chelsea.

Antonio Rudiger: 6

The German had a comfortable night but crucially was culpable for United’s second, losing track of Harry Maguire – who was lucky to be on the pitch for kicking out at Michy Batshuayi – at a simple corner in a lapse that cost Chelsea dear.

Andreas Christensen: 7

The Dane had a really steady and assured first half, but having taken a whack in the face he was caught out seconds after coming back on and could not quite get back into position for the United opener. And the injury ensured he didn’t reappear for the second period.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

Azpilicueta was spiky, tenacious and provided decent support in attack, making the most of his limited attacking instincts. He seemed to be pushed into the push that led to Kurt Zouma’s strike being ruled out.

Jorginho: 6

A typically calming influence, providing decent cover for the defence and allowing Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount to attack with relative freedom.

N’Golo Kante: N/A

The Frenchman only lasted 10 minutes before having to come off with the latest injury to blight an already injury-hit season.

Mateo Kovacic: 9

The best Blues player on the pitch. He was always involved, made several vital interceptions in his own half and set up many an attack too – both with some astute passing and driving runs forward.

Pedro: 7

Busy and threatening throughout and he played some clever passes and took up some fine positions, but perhaps lacked the pace he once had to exploit a couple of excellent attacking situations.

Willian: 6

The inconsistent winger had his moments, but was guilty of some lazy defending out wide that preceded Anthony Martial’s first-half header and just lacked conviction when he was in good areas.

Michy Batshuayi: 5

Another chance to impress wasted by a player who must be running out of opportunities. A bright enough start then turned into an all-too-familiar story of poor finishing and hit-and-miss forward play. Unconvincing and, on his efforts this season, he simply does not look good enough to warrant a starting place.

Mason Mount: 8

Mount’s closing down and general work-rate was Kante-esque and he remained a prominent and impressive presence as the game slipped away from Chelsea. Never stopped running, showed good quality and hit the post with a sumptuous late free-kick.

Kurt Zouma: 6

A second-half substitute, Zouma was denied an equaliser by VAR and was solid in defence.

Olivier Giroud: 7

He looked more composed and settled in his 20-minute appearance than Batshuayi managed to appear in the previous 70. One divine touch almost led to a rare Kovacic goal and he was only denied a wonderful headed goal by the tiniest of VAR margins.







