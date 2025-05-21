Bashir Humphreys’ permanent move from Chelsea to Burnley has been confirmed.

The 22-year-old defender joined the Clarets on a season-long loan last summer and helped them win promotion back to the Premier League.

He made 28 appearances under Burnley’s former Fulham boss Scott Parker, who was keen to keep him at Turf Moor.

Humphreys has signed a four-year contract, ending his association with Chelsea, where he came through the academy.

“I’m over the moon. From the minute I walked in last summer I have been welcomed with open arms and I’m glad to be here permanently now,” he told Burnley’s website.

“It’s been such an amazing environment to be around; the club itself, the team, the fans, it’s one of the best groups I have ever been a part of.

“The togetherness within this team is massive, I know it can be cliché, but it really is, and we’re excited for the next part of the journey in the Premier League.”

Humphreys was on Reading’s books prior to being snapped up by Chelsea.

He made two first-team appearances for the Blues, both of which were in cup competitions.

His career has also included loan spells at Swansea City and German club SC Paderborn.