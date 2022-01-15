Chelsea 13 points behind after defeat at City

Man City 1 Chelsea 0 70' De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne’s goal against his former club clinched victory for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The result leaves Chelsea 13 points behind the runaway Premier League leaders.

De Bruyne sent a superb curling effort beyond keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with 20 minutes remaining.

Earlier, Kepa produced a fine save to deny Jack Grealish.

Chelsea were on the back foot for most of the game as City pressed them relentlessly.

The visitors’ best chance chance fell to Romelu Lukaku, who could not find a way past keeper Ederson.







