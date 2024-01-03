Chelsea youngster Matos set for Huddersfield loan move

Chelsea youngster Alex Matos looks set to move to Huddersfield Town on loan.

A deal has been agreed for the 19-year-old winger to join the Terriers for the rest of the season.

Matos joined Chelsea from Norwich last summer and made his Premier League debut when he came on as a substitute against Fulham in October.









He also featured in the following month’s Carabao Cup game against Blackburn.

Huddersfield are fighting against relegation from the Championship. They are currently one place above the drop zone – four points clear of QPR.







