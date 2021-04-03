Chelsea v WBA player ratings

Chelsea capitulated against West Brom, surrendering a 1-0 lead after Thiago Silva was sent off. Here’s how we rated the Blues players in an astonishing 5-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Edouard Mendy: 5

Having conceded two goals in his Chelsea career to date, Mendy conceded five. None were really his fault, and he made a couple of decent saves, but he was not convincing from crosses.







Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

Marginally, and only marginally, Chelsea’s best defender on a grim day.

Thiago Silva: 5

Silva sensibly took a booking to prevent a strike on goal but was then sent off for a second caution following a reckless attempt to block a shot. An awful return after injury for the Brazilian.

Kurt Zouma: 5

Part of a dire defensive performance on a day to forget for Chelsea.

Reece James: 6

Solid and always a threat in attack. However, James did not make the most of numerous promising situations.

Jorginho: 4

A disastrous display from Jorginho, whose sloppy play led to both Silva cautions, while he also gave the ball away for West Brom’s second goal.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

The Croatian provided impressive drive and determination to give slim hope of a remarkable comeback and he never stopped running, although his final pass did let him down.

Marcos Alonso: 5

He attacked well, hitting the post twice, including when setting up the opening goal from a free-kick, but Alonso was poor and weak at the other end.

Hakim Ziyech: 5

He has a mixed start to a brief afternoon’s work, sending in a couple of divine crosses but also wasting good position before he was replaced by Andreas Christensen because of Silva’s dismissal.

Christian Pulisic: 6

The American looked lively and showed great anticipation to follow up Alonso’s free-kick and find the net but was replaced at the interval

Timo Werner: 5

He was full of endeavour with a typically commendable attitude. Werner showed great awareness to set up Mason Mount’s goal, but once again lacked conviction in his own finishing.

Andreas Christensen: 5

Silva’s replacement was left exposed time and time again and like his colleagues looked shaky under pressure.

Mason Mount: 6

Scored, almost scored another and looked sharp and inventive after coming on at the break.

Kai Havertz: 5

Havertz, understandably, made very little impact after coming on for the final 20 minutes.







