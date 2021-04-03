Chelsea v WBA player ratings
Chelsea capitulated against West Brom, surrendering a 1-0 lead after Thiago Silva was sent off. Here’s how we rated the Blues players in an astonishing 5-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge.
Edouard Mendy: 5
Having conceded two goals in his Chelsea career to date, Mendy conceded five. None were really his fault, and he made a couple of decent saves, but he was not convincing from crosses.
Cesar Azpilicueta: 6
Marginally, and only marginally, Chelsea’s best defender on a grim day.
Thiago Silva: 5
Silva sensibly took a booking to prevent a strike on goal but was then sent off for a second caution following a reckless attempt to block a shot. An awful return after injury for the Brazilian.
Kurt Zouma: 5
Part of a dire defensive performance on a day to forget for Chelsea.
Reece James: 6
Solid and always a threat in attack. However, James did not make the most of numerous promising situations.
Jorginho: 4
A disastrous display from Jorginho, whose sloppy play led to both Silva cautions, while he also gave the ball away for West Brom’s second goal.
Mateo Kovacic: 6
The Croatian provided impressive drive and determination to give slim hope of a remarkable comeback and he never stopped running, although his final pass did let him down.
Marcos Alonso: 5
He attacked well, hitting the post twice, including when setting up the opening goal from a free-kick, but Alonso was poor and weak at the other end.
Hakim Ziyech: 5
He has a mixed start to a brief afternoon’s work, sending in a couple of divine crosses but also wasting good position before he was replaced by Andreas Christensen because of Silva’s dismissal.
Christian Pulisic: 6
The American looked lively and showed great anticipation to follow up Alonso’s free-kick and find the net but was replaced at the interval
Timo Werner: 5
He was full of endeavour with a typically commendable attitude. Werner showed great awareness to set up Mason Mount’s goal, but once again lacked conviction in his own finishing.
Andreas Christensen: 5
Silva’s replacement was left exposed time and time again and like his colleagues looked shaky under pressure.
Mason Mount: 6
Scored, almost scored another and looked sharp and inventive after coming on at the break.
Kai Havertz: 5
Havertz, understandably, made very little impact after coming on for the final 20 minutes.