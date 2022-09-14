Salzburg hit back to spoil Potter’s opening night

Chelsea 1 RB Salzburg 1 48' Sterling 75' Okafor

Chelsea dropped more Champions League points as RB Salzburg hit back to spoil Graham Potter’s opening night at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, beaten by Dinamo Zagreb in their opening group match, made a lively start to their second game – new boss Potter’s first at the helm since taking over as boss.

Raheem Sterling put them ahead three minutes into the second half when he fired home after the Austrian champions failed to deal with Mason Mount’s low cross.







However, Noah Okafor equalised with 15 minutes remaining.

Thiago Silva allowed Junior Adamu to cross and Okafor got there before Cesar Azpilicueta to slot past keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Substitutes Hakim Ziyech and Armando Broja both missed late chances to restore Chelsea’s lead.

“We’re frustrated that we’ve just got a point,” Potter admitted.

“I thought the application of the players was fantastic. I really enjoyed how they went about their work.

“But in the end we needed the second goal and it didn’t come, so we’re disappointed with the one point.”

Chelsea: Kepa, James, Azpilicueta (Ziyech 82), Silva, Cucurella, Kovacic (Gallagher 81), Jorginho, Mount, Havertz (Loftus-Cheek 66), Aubameyang (Broja 66), Sterling (Pulisic 84).

