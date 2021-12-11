Chelsea v Leeds United line-ups: No Lukaku, two Blues changes

Romelu Lukaku is among Chelsea’s substitutes at Stamford Bridge, where Timo Werner leads the attack.

Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are back in the side after injury and line up together in midfield.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel makes two changes from the league defeat at West Ham last weekend.







Cesar Azpilicueta comes in along with Werner. Hakim Ziyech and Andreas Christensen drop to the bench.

For Leeds, Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper. Rodrigo and former Chelsea man Patrick Bamford are all out injured.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner.

Subs: Kepa, Christensen, Lukaku, Pulisic, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Sarr

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Dallas, Shackleton, Forshaw, Firpo, Raphinha, James, Harrison, Roberts.

Subs: Klaesson, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Drameh, Summerville, Klich, McCarron, Jenkins, McKinstrey.







