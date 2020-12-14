Cech plays and Drinkwater sent off in Chelsea Under-23 game

Petr Cech played for Chelsea’s development side in a match against Tottenham – and Danny Drinkwater was sent off.

Chelsea came back from two down to win 3-2 at Kingstonian, where both teams were reduced to 10 men with 13 minutes remaining.

Drinkwater was shown the red card for kicking out in retaliation at Alfie Devine, who was red-carded for his crude challenge on the midfielder.







Keeper Cech, who retired from playing in 2019 and is now Chelsea’s technical and performance director, was included in boss Frank Lampard’s Premier League squad in order to provide extra cover should it be needed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He made an error with his first touch of Monday’s game, kicking the ball out for a corner from which the visitors scored.

Cech, 38, played because Lucas Bergstrom turned out for the Under-18s on Saturday and the club did not want him to play twice in three days, while Karlo Ziger is currently part of the first-team bubble.

Miles Peart-Harris was brought on as a substitute at half-time with Chelsea 2-0 down.

He pulled a goal back from the penalty spot after George Nunn was fouled in the area.

Marcel Lewis equalised midway through the second half after being set up by Tino Livramento.

And with two minutes remaining, Peart-Harris fired in the winner.







