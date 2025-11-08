Chelsea v Wolves player ratings

Malo Gusto scored the first goal of his career as Chelsea produced an emphatic second-half display to see off the Premier League’s bottom side and move up to second in the table. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 3-0 win over Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Robert Sanchez: 6

Had almost nothing to do all evening, as Wolves didn’t have a shot on target.

Malo Gusto: 8

Scored his first Chelsea goal on his 98th appearance for the club – the first goal of his senior career in fact. Gusto’s header from point-blank range shortly after half-time provided the spark his team needed to go on and win the game. He also put in a solid shift defensively, and netted after an injury scare in the 37th minute that threatened to cut his evening short.

Wesley Fofana: 7

Got the crowd on their feet with a strong run into midfield early on, and had more license to bring the ball out than his centre-back partner. Wasn’t troubled too often by a poor Wolves side.

Trevoh Chalobah: 7

Solid next to Fofana, and played a near-perfect ball over the top of the visiting defence midway through the first half, which was just out of reach for Joao Pedro to bring down and finish. Also made an important clearance when Wolves had a spell of pressure and pushed for a goal in the second half.

Marc Cucurella: 7

A rare occasion where Cucurella was outdone by his fellow full-back, Gusto. The Spaniard still played well, and Wolves had next to no joy down the Chelsea left – or anywhere at all.

Moises Caicedo: 8

Controlled the midfield once again, and absorbed much of the second-half pressure as Wolves chased the game.

Enzo Fernandez: 8

Strong in the middle and always looked to provide a pass into the Chelsea forwards. A fine display.

Pedro Neto: 8

Didn’t get much joy from Hugo Bueno on the right flank in the opening 45 minutes, but started much stronger in the second half, and became a big factor in Chelsea’s attacking play. Neto was rewarded with a goal when he tapped in to finish a counter-attack in the 73rd minute.

Joao Pedro: 8

Impressed with his work rate, playing behind the returning Liam Delap. Had to drop deep on plenty of occasions to collect the ball, and perhaps should have done better with an effort from the edge of the box that drifted wide on the stroke of half-time. Made no mistake after the break when he smashed in Estevao’s deflected cut-back.

Alejandro Garnacho: 8

Provided two of the three assists, and was Chelsea’s brightest player. The first, for Gusto, was an inviting cross whipped under the bar. Garnacho’s second assist came after powerful running on a sweeping counter-attack that was finished off by Neto.

Liam Delap: 6

Was met with physicality from robust Wolves defenders on his first start since August. Showed for the ball with plenty of movement across the line, but was replaced just after the hour-mark, and made a limited impact.

Estevao: 8

Had the crowd on their feet from his first touch, and within seconds of coming on, provided the cut-back that set up Pedro’s second. It’s becoming almost impossible for Enzo Maresca not to hand him a Premier League start after the international break.

Marc Guiu: 6

Hit the post within seconds of coming on, and will feel he probably should have scored.