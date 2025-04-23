Transfer gossip: Chelsea among clubs linked with Argentine youngster

A look at some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Chelsea are said to be among clubs keen on River Plate youngster Franco Mastantuono.

The 17-year-old winger has been touted as one of Argentina’s best prospects and reports suggest he has a release clause of £38m in his contract.

The Daily Mail claim Manchester United are set to battle with Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan to sign him.

Chelsea want Kim, Sky in Germany reckon

Chelsea are among clubs Sky in Germany say are interested in Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-jae.

Newcastle are also said to be keen on the 28-year-old South Korea international, as are Juventus.

Reports in Germany have suggested that Bayern are willing to sell the player this summer.

Bayern linked with Santos

Bayern are interested in signing Brazil midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea, the Mail say.

Santos, 20, has impressed on loan at French club Strasbourg, who are managed by former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior.

Santos has scored 10 goals this season and there has been speculation about his future.

Delap touted for possible move

Chelsea continue to be among clubs linked with a potential move for Ipswich striker Liam Delap.

There has long been speculation that Delap could join a big club this summer, especially if Ipswich are relegated.







