Chelsea v Leicester player ratings

Chelsea were made to sweat late on but were mightily impressive in beating Leicester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated the Blues players in a victory which means Thomas Tuchel’s side will secure a top-four finish if they beat Aston Villa on Sunday.

Edouard Mendy: 6

The easiest of easy nights. He could have sat in the stands with the returning fans for the majority of the game and had no chance with Kelechi Iheanacho’s low strike.







Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

Azpilicueta was faultless defensively and supported well in attack without ever over-committing or risking being caught out on the break.

Thiago Silva: 8

The Brazilian was immaculate in every thing he did. He used the ball and recycled possession at pace when Chelsea were totally on top and then showed his considerable defensive qualities when things got nervy towards the end.

Antonio Rudiger: 9

An awesome display from the German who read danger brilliantly, won almost every duel he was involved in and also opened the scoring from a corner when Chelsea were in desperate need of a breakthrough.

Reece James: 7

Solid and untroubled at the back, James more than played his part and let others do the damage in the final third.

Jorginho: 8

He took his penalty with typical confidence and composure and was otherwise a vital part of a dominant team performance, setting a good tempo and working hard off the ball.

N’Golo Kante: 7

A worrying injury curtailed Kante’s evening after a bustling 30 minutes.

Ben Chilwell: 8

Chilwell was restored to the starting line-up and played like a man with a point to prove. He very nearly scored early on and was a force in attack as well as doing all that was asked of him in defence.

Mason Mount: 9

Chelsea’s newly crowned player of the season showed exactly why he was a certain winner of that award. Mount combined industry with quality, just as he has all season.

Christian Pulisic: 6

A below-par evening for the American whose end product never matched his commendable workrate and smart running off the ball. Things didn’t quite fall for Pulisic but he wasted several excellent positions.

Timo Werner: 7

His season was summed up by this display. Werner did so many good things and posed problems throughout with his direct running and selfless movement. But his final pass is often wayward and his decision making questionable. He had two goals disallowed, both correctly and won two “penalties”, one that was given and one that was not but seemed more than a strong shout.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

His standout contribution was losing the ball for Leicester’s goal but Kovacic did well otherwise and thankfully his error did not prove costly.







