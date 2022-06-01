Transfer gossip: Clubs linked with Mount as contract negotiations continue

Some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

There continues to be speculation over the future of Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

The Sun say new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to take Mount to Old Trafford.

The newspaper also claim Liverpool and Manchester City “have already made discreet enquiries” about him and that there is interest from Barcelona.







It comes as Mount’s representatives look to negotiate a new contract for the England international.

Richarlison again touted for move

The Sun also claim Chelsea are interested in Everton forward Richarlison.

The Brazilian has been linked with Chelsea many times over the past few years, particularly prior to his moves to Watford and then Everton.

He is again being touted for a move to Stamford Bridge, with Arsenal also said to be interested.

Inter ‘to meet Lukaku’s lawyers’

Romelu Lukaku continues to be linked with a return to Inter Milan from Chelsea.

The Guardian reports that Inter are due to hold talks with Lukaku’s lawyer to explore the possibility of him rejoining the Italian club, potentially on loan.

The Sun, meanwhile, have picked up on reports in Italy that Inter could offer Chelsea Stefan de Vrij as part of an exchange deal.

Dest still being linked

Chelsea continue to be linked with Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest.

The United States international, 21, can play on either flank and has been touted as a possible replacement for either Marcos Alonso or Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Daily Mail say Chelsea have “reignited their interest” in Dest.







