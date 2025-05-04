Chelsea forward Nkunku could be out for another fortnight

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku looks likely to be out for another fortnight.

Nkunku has slipped down the pecking order of attacking players, with youngster Tyrique George recently preferred to him.

In any case, the Frenchman has since picked up a knock and been unavailable.

He was not in the squad against Liverpool and is not expected to be fit for Thursday’s Conference League semi-final second leg against Djurgården.

Speaking after the Blues’ 3-1 win over Liverpool, boss Enzo Maresca said: “He will be out, I’m not sure if one week or two weeks, we’re going to see, but he will (likely) be out for the next 10 or 15 days.”