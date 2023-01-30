Transfer gossip: Barcelona linked with Joao Felix

Some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea …

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Joao Felix.

Spanish publication Sport say Barca are keeping tabs on the Atletico Madrid forward, who recently joined Chelsea on loan until the end of the season.

The Sun have picked up on the story, declaring that the interest could scupper Chelsea’s chances of signing him on a permanent deal this summer.







Chelsea tipped to try again for Fernandez

Chelsea continue to be linked with Enzo Fernandez despite having had an approach rejected by Benfica.

The Daily Telegraph is among a number of newspapers to report that talks over a deal to sign the Argentina international have reopened.

And Portuguese newspaper Record have reported that Fernandez is keen to make the move before the transfer window closes and hopes Benfica will agree to sell.







