Matches suspended until at least 30 April

Premier League and English Football League matches have been halted until at least 30 April because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Both governing bodies initially decided that matches will be postponed until 3 April.

The suspension has been extended and a joint statement issued by the FA, Premier League and EFL expressed “a commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019-20 season” and completing all domestic and European matches “as soon as it is safe and possible to do so”.

The FA Women's Super League has also been suspended until the same date.








