Chelsea supporters asked for evidence over safety concerns

Chelsea supporters have been asked to submit evidence in support of concerns over their safety during the Conference League semi-final against Djurgarden at Stamford Bridge, where away fans had tickets for home sections of the ground.

Hundreds of fans of the Swedish club were seen in a number of parts of the stadium, with some climbing over partitions to reach the away section.

“This is the most serious breach of stadium security in recent memory, and it significantly undermines any security protocols Chelsea FC put in place,” the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust said in a statement.

The organisation added that it will “formally write a letter of complaint to Chelsea” calling for a “formal investigation into the tickets sale process” and the club’s response to what was occuring in the stands during the game.

CST say they raised concerns about away fans accessing home areas to the club before the match.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have issued a statement saying that the safety and security of fans is “of paramount importance” and that increased restrictions were placed on ticket sales and distribution before the game.

“Despite these measures, we are aware of a large number of away supporters in home areas across the stadium,” the club said in a statement.

“We will be reviewing all ticketing arrangements and commit to implementing all necessary changes following this review. We will also share all our findings with the Fan Advisory Board.”