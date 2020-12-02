Sevilla v Chelsea player ratings

Olivier Giroud scored all the goals as Chelsea stormed to a 4-0 win in Spain. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.







Edouard Mendy: 6

Another clean sheet for Mendy, who had very little to do.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

A typically strong and solid performance from the skipper, who got forward to good effect.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Didn’t put a foot wrong at the back and went close to scoring when his first-half header was cleared off the line.

Andreas Christensen: 6

Able to coast through the game against a team which offered little going forward for long spells.

Emerson Palmieri: 7

Had a very decent game at left-back and delivered an excellent corner for Rudiger’s header, which so nearly led to a goal.

Mateo Kovacic: 8

An excellent display, the highlight of which was an assist for the second goal.

Jorginho: 7

Given time and space on the ball and made the most of it.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 6

Less effective on the right, where he tried to make things happen but was unable to make the kind of impact he would have wanted.

Christian Pulisic: 6

A frustrating night for the American on his return from injury. Not much went his way and he saw several shots blocked as he tried in vain to make something happen.

Kai Havertz: 7

Havertz fared better on his return to the starting line-up. He was lively early on, setting up the opening goal, although he did fade somewhat in the second half before going off.

Olivier Giroud: 10

Just brilliant. Scored with his left foot, right foot and head before tucking away a penalty. And his all-round game apart from the goals was superb.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

Neat and tidy after being sent on midway through the second half.

N’Golo Kante: 7

Made an impact after coming on, crossing for Giroud to complete his hat-trick.

Mason Mount: 7

Lively after coming on and was denied by a good save at point-blank range.








