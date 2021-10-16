Tuchel not bothered by Mendy’s Ballon d’Or snub

Thomas Tuchel is not bothered about Edouard Mendy’s omission from the Ballon d’Or shortlist.

Keeper Mendy was incredible against Brentford, producing superb saves as Chelsea escaped with a 1-0 win after a second-half siege.

“I’m happy and it’s more important he plays like this than being on any list,” Blues boss Tuchel said.







“I hope it doesn’t bother him. It doesn’t bother me too much. It’s not influencing him. We could be on the list as a whole team. We won the [Champions League] trophy as a whole team.

“If we have five or six names, it doesn’t matter. Everybody played their role. That’s how football works and today we relied heavily on him. Everything is good.”

Ben Chilwell’s first-half goal was enough for Chelsea to return to the top of the Premier League table.







