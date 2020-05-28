Transfer gossip: Chelsea eyeing £15m Burki deal, Sun claim

Some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Roman Burki of Borussia Dortmund is the latest goalkeeper to be linked with a move to Chelsea.

Several keepers have been touted as a possible replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga amid speculation the Spaniard could leave Stamford Bridge.

The Sun claim Chelsea are “lining up a £15m bid” for Burki and that the Blues are “banking on a cut-price deal” as the Switzerland international only has a year left on his contract.

Tagliafico could move for £22.4m – Telegraph

Ajax’s Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico could join Chelsea for £22.4m, the Daily Telegraph say.

The newspaper say Chelsea have been made aware that Tagliafico could cost significantly less than Ben Chilwell.

Leicester reportedly want more than £40m for England international Chilwell, who has repeatedly been linked with a summer move to west London.

Hammers linked with Bakayoko

It’s claimed that West Ham are interested in signing Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan from Chelsea next season.

The French midfielder failed to impress following his move to Chelsea from Monaco, where he has been back on loan. He was previously on loan at AC Milan.

He has been linked with several clubs amid speculation over his long-term future.

And now French outlet Le10 Sport claim West Ham boss David Moyes is keen to snap him up.

Chelsea linked with Benrahma

Chelsea want Brentford star Said Benrahma, reports in his native Algeria claim.

Winger Benrahma has been brilliant since joining the Bees from Nice in 2018.

There has therefore been speculation that he could leave Griffin Park this summer, with several clubs said to be interested.

Speculation over Willian’s future

Tottenham and Arsenal continue to be linked with Willian.

The Daily Telegraph say the north London clubs are competing to sign him on a free transfer.

The Brazilian’s Chelsea contract is due to expire this summer.

No Hakimi pursuit – Star

Chelsea have decided against pursuing a deal for Achraf Hakimi because of how much Reece James has impressed, the Daily Star now say.

The newspaper has previously linked full-back Hakimi with a move to Stamford Bridge from Real Madrid. He has been on loan at German side Borussia Dortmund this season.

Barkley linked with potential Newcastle move

Ross Barkley would be reluctant to join Newcastle, reports say.

The Daily Telegraph recently reported that Rafael Benitez is ready to return to Newcastle and wants to sign Chelsea midfielder Barkley.

Benitez, who had a spell as interim boss at Chelsea, has been touted for a return to Tyneside following a takeover of Newcastle by a Saudi Arabian-backed group.

The Telegraph say Benitez is open to going back to St James’ Park and would like to sign Barkley along with Manchester City’s England defender John Stones.

The Daily Star declare that Barkley is “not overly keen” on a potential move to the Magpies.

The story is based on Football Insider suggesting that Newcastle might struggle to convince him to join them.

Pedro tipped to join Roma

Roma are increasingly confident of signing Pedro, the Daily Express reports.

The Spaniard’s Chelsea contract expires this summer and he has recently been tipped to move to the Italian capital.

No Chelsea return for Boga – Guardian

Chelsea have decided against using their buy-back clause on Jeremie Boga, the Guardian reports.

It follows speculation that the youngster could return to the club from Italian outfit Sassuolo.

Boga is now being linked with a move to Napoli.

Icardi still being linked with Chelsea

Mauro Icardi is again being touted for a possible move to Chelsea.

It comes after reports that Inter Milan have rejected a bid from Paris St-Germain for the striker.

PSG are said to have offered £44.7m up front plus a further £8.9m in add-ons for Icardi, who has been linked with Chelsea many times during the past few years.

The Sun claim PSG failing to agree a deal for Icardi could increase the chances of him moving to the Bridge.







