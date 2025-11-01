Tottenham v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea dominated from start to finish as they beat Tottenham 1-0, a winning margin that should have been far greater. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in a one-sided match that ended with a fifth successive win over their London rivals.

Robert Sanchez: 7

The Spaniard had a mightily impressive first half, coming for – and collecting – numerous crosses, kicking and distributing well, and clearing his lines early. He also made an excellent low save late in the first half and continued in the same vein after the break.

Reece James: 8

An assured and confident performance from James, who is showing increasing maturity as captain. The England defender once again showed his versatility, dropping deep, protecting the defence, using the ball effectively and steaming into challenges – which fired up the crowd.

Trevoh Chalobah: 8

Chalobah made a couple of crucial interventions and showed commendable composure when Spurs pressed the Chelsea backline. Faultless.

Wesley Fofana: 8

Looked pleasingly sharp and probably benefited from the high-tempo nature of a London derby that saw the tackles flying in and some incredibly lenient refereeing. Fofana was positive in his decision-making and showed great awareness when covering his fellow defenders.

Marc Cucurella: 8

As tenacious as ever, Cucurella had a fine game and was one of the key men in setting a tempo that rattled Spurs from the off.

Malo Gusto: 7

Gusto’s substitution late on saw him rightly given a brilliant reception as he made his way off the pitch. He was good on the ball, solid in defence and always provided an option when Chelsea attacked – which was almost the entire game.

Moises Caicedo: 9

It was yet another incredible performance from a player who never disappoints. Caicedo’s desire and quality shone throughout, never more so than when he twice won possession before playing in Joao Pedro for the only goal of the game.

Enzo Fernandez: 8

Made full use of some generous refereeing when a high challenge could have seen a red card, but he was otherwise in superb form. His relentless running has become a feature of Chelsea’s season and while his passing can be hit and miss, he was on song against Spurs.

Alejandro Garnacho: 7

Garnacho was impressive defensively with a work-rate to match, but often too cautious in attack. He did nothing wrong but needs to show more purpose and more end-product to justify keeping his place. The Argentine looked seriously angered by his substitution on the hour – but it shows his passion and was not over-petulant.

Pedro Neto: 8

Another all-action display from the only winger who has nailed down a starting spot. Neto continues to combine total commitment with constant attacking threat.

Joao Pedro: 8

Led the line with real maturity, took his goal brilliantly and was desperately unfortunate not to make it 2-0 with a superb first-time hit that produced a breathtaking reaction save from keeper Guglielmo Vicario. But he should have done better with a one-on-one when the score was 0-0 and also wasted another great opportunity in stoppage time.

Jamie Gittens: 5

Brought energy and freshness but did not make the best of several promising situations in the final third of the game and then fluffed an almost unmissable injury-time opportunity from Joao Pedro’s pass.

Romeo Lavia: 6

Came on with 15 minutes remaining to help preserve the lead. Mission accomplished.

Estavao: 6

The teenager was dangerous and helped keep Tottenham on the backfoot late on