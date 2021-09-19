Tottenham v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea ruthlessly crushed rivals Tottenham in a one-sided second half. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 3-0 win.







Kepa Arrizabalaga: 7

A steady performance in place of the injured Edouard Mendy.

Andreas Christensen: 7

Did well, particularly when helping out Silva during a difficult first half.

Thiago Silva: 8

A superb performance from the veteran defender. He was targeted by Spurs, who put Son Heung-min up against him. He not only stood up to the challenge, he turned the game in Chelsea’s favour by heading in the opening goal and would have scored again but for a fine Hugo Lloris save. He also served up a brilliant ball to Marcos Alonso in the first half which led to another Lloris save.

Antonio Rudiger: 8

The German was also excellent at the back – and he too popped up with a goal. Showed great composure to fire home after being set up by Timo Werner’s pull-back from the right.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

A typical Azpilicueta display. He was solid throughout and eager to get forward.

Jorginho: 7

Endured a tough first half but was able to control things in the second with help from N’Golo Kante.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

Battled when his team were under early pressure. Grew into the game and was denied a late goal by another Lloris save.

Marcos Alonso: 8

Terrific stuff from Alonso. He went close to scoring in the first half, was defensively sound throughout and delivered a perfect corner for Silva to head in the all-important opener. His fine performance deserved a goal – and he would have scored but for Eric Dier’s goal-line block.

Mason Mount: 6

A rare off-day for Mount, who missed a decent chance in the first half when he lost his balance while shooting and was replaced at the interval by Kante as boss Thomas Tuchel looked to bolster Chelsea’s midfield, where they had problems.

Kai Havertz: 6

Struggled to get into the game, particularly in the first half, and was substituted on the hour mark. He did get through a huge amount of work off the ball though and tried hard to support an often isolated Romelu Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku: 7

Denied clear-cut chances but linked play well and created a late chance for substitute Werner, who should have scored.

N’Golo Kante: 8

Sent on to improve Chelsea’s midfield and emphatically delivered, as ever. Fortunate when his shot deflected in off Dier for the second goal, but his energy and relentlessness quickly stopped Tottenham in their tracks.

Timo Werner: 6

Missed a chance when he hesitated after being put through by Lukaku, but set up the third goal by coolly finding Rudiger.







