Real Madrid v Chelsea player ratings

Edouard Mendy: 6

Had little to do for much of the game before Real hit back after going behind.

Reece James: 8

Deserves credit for an excellent performance, particularly having picked up an early yellow card. Vinicius Jr, who caused havoc in the first leg, was largely kept quiet by James – but did manage to find space to set up the winning goal.

Thiago Silva: 8

Totally in control against Karim Benzema but the striker eventually had the final word, heading Real into the semi-finals.

Antonio Rudiger: 8

A cracking display from Rudiger, who was superb in both boxes. Defended well and scored. But was unlucky when his slip enabled Benzema to score.

Marcos Alonso: 8

Had a fine game on the left. Was a constant problem for his former club and terribly unlucky when his goal was disallowed for handball after he had thumped into the net.

Mateo Kovacic: 9

Tremendous in midfield, where he ran himself ragged before being withdrawn in extra time.

N’Golo Kante: 7

Found the going tough at times but kept working hard.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 8

Did really well. Imposed himself physically, used the ball well and was always prepared to run at the Real defence from deep. Loftus-Cheek at his hugely impressive best.

Mason Mount: 8

After a muted start, Mount took the game by the scruff of the net and was superb. Scored with a fine finish to give Chelsea the early goal they wanted and was always creative.

Kai Havertz: 7

Worked hard in attack and set up a number of openings for others. But missed a great chance to equalise in the final stages.

Christian Pulisic: 5

Oh dear. Missed two glorious chances in the final seconds of normal time, when he should have taken Chelsea through. He volleyed over after being teed up by Rudiger’s header and again failed to hit the target following Havertz’s knock-down. They were very costly misses.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

Found it hard to get into the game after replacing Kante in extra time.

Jorginho: 6

Offered fresh legs in midfield after Kovacic had tired.

Saul: 6

