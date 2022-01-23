Chelsea v Tottenham player ratings
Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva scored as Chelsea enjoyed another victory over Tottenham. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 2-0 win.
Kepa Arrizabalaga: 7
Continues to impress in the absence of Edouard Mendy. Produced a fine save to keep out Harry Kane’s late header.
Cesar Azpilicueta: 7
Solid as ever. Gave Spurs nothing and was always willing to join the attack when possible.
Antonio Rudiger: 7
Just as effective on the right of the defence as the left – and is just as keen to get forward.
Thiago Silva: 8
Arguably fortunate when Spurs had a first-half goal disallowed after being adjudged to have fouled the Brazilian, but Silva’s overall display was superb. And his goal sealed the win.
Malang Sarr: 7
Very comfortable. Useful on the ball, strong in the challenge and has good positional sense. Looks a fine prospect.
Jorginho: 7
A stroll for Jorginho, who comfortably controlled things in midfield before going off in the second half.
Mateo Kovacic: 7
Very good for three quarters of the game, but was sloppy in the final stages, giving the ball away a couple of times and letting Spurs players run beyond him.
Hakim Ziyech: 8
Opened the scoring with a fabulous strike and would have netted with another one but for a save from keeper Hugo Lloris. Was always a threat and took up some great positions.
Mason Mount: 8
Involved in much of Chelsea’s best work, including when he delivered a fine free-kick for Silva to score. Set up a chance for Romelu Lukaku in the first half and at times was able to find space in the right-hand channel almost at will.
Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7
Always lively on the left, where he clearly enjoys playing.
Romelu Lukaku: 6
Worked hard up front, but again failed to offer much in terms of a goal threat. Missed a great chance when he failed to connect after being set up by Mount in the first half. Did better later in the game when he turned and fired in a shot which Lloris did well to keep out.
N’Golo Kante: 6
Kept things ticking over in midfield after coming on for Jorginho.