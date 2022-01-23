Chelsea v Tottenham player ratings

Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva scored as Chelsea enjoyed another victory over Tottenham. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 2-0 win.







Kepa Arrizabalaga: 7

Continues to impress in the absence of Edouard Mendy. Produced a fine save to keep out Harry Kane’s late header.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

Solid as ever. Gave Spurs nothing and was always willing to join the attack when possible.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Just as effective on the right of the defence as the left – and is just as keen to get forward.

Thiago Silva: 8

Arguably fortunate when Spurs had a first-half goal disallowed after being adjudged to have fouled the Brazilian, but Silva’s overall display was superb. And his goal sealed the win.

Malang Sarr: 7

Very comfortable. Useful on the ball, strong in the challenge and has good positional sense. Looks a fine prospect.

Jorginho: 7

A stroll for Jorginho, who comfortably controlled things in midfield before going off in the second half.



Mateo Kovacic: 7

Very good for three quarters of the game, but was sloppy in the final stages, giving the ball away a couple of times and letting Spurs players run beyond him.

Hakim Ziyech: 8

Opened the scoring with a fabulous strike and would have netted with another one but for a save from keeper Hugo Lloris. Was always a threat and took up some great positions.

Mason Mount: 8

Involved in much of Chelsea’s best work, including when he delivered a fine free-kick for Silva to score. Set up a chance for Romelu Lukaku in the first half and at times was able to find space in the right-hand channel almost at will.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7

Always lively on the left, where he clearly enjoys playing.

Romelu Lukaku: 6

Worked hard up front, but again failed to offer much in terms of a goal threat. Missed a great chance when he failed to connect after being set up by Mount in the first half. Did better later in the game when he turned and fired in a shot which Lloris did well to keep out.

N’Golo Kante: 6

N'Golo Kante: 6

Kept things ticking over in midfield after coming on for Jorginho.








