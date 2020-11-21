Newcastle v Chelsea line-ups: Chilwell and Rudiger start, Magpies make four changes



Ben Chilwell and Antonio Rudiger start for Chelsea at St James’ Park.

Chilwell is fit to play despite going off during England’s game against Belgium.







With Thiago Silva rested after being on international duty, Rudiger gets the nod ahead of Andreas Christensen, who is on the bench.

Mateo Kovacic starts in midfield and Reece James is again preferred to Cesar Azpilicueta at right-back.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are without injured striker Callum Wilson, who is replaced by Joelinton.

The Magpies make four changes in total, with Ciaran Clark, Javier Manquillo and Isaac Hayden all coming into the side.

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Rudiger, Zouma, Chilwell, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham, Werner.

Subs: Kepa, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud.

Newcastle: Darlow, Clark, Lascelles, Fernandez, Manquillo, Hayden, S Longstaff, Lewis, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton.

Subs: Gillespie, Schar, Krafth, Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron, Carroll.







