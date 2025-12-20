Chelsea come back from two down to earn point at Newcastle

Newcastle 2

Woltemade (4′, 20′) Chelsea 2

Chelsea fought back from two down to earn a point at St James’ Park.

First-half goals from Nick Woltemade put Newcastle in control but the Blues responded after the interval, with Reece James scoring before Joao Pedro’s equaliser.

It meant fourth-placed Chelsea stayed six points clear of the Magpies in the battle for Champions League places.

Woltemade opened scoring from close range after keeper Robert Sanchez had parried Anthony Gordon’s effort.

Gordon was also involved in the second goal, crossing for Woltemade to apply the finish.

The home fans were well pleased at that stage, but became anxious after James’ cracking free-kick made it 2-1.

They were further riled by their team not being awarded a penalty when Gordon went down under a challenge from Trevoh Chalobah.

And shortly after that, Joao Pedro raced through and slotted past keeper Aaron Ramsdale after Newcastle defender Malick Thiaw had slipped.

Harvey Barnes missed a great chance to restore the hosts’ lead when he fired wide late on.

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto (Fernandez 55), Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer (Santos 80), Garnacho; Joao Pedro.

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Tosin, Acheampong, Hato, Buonanotte, Guiu.