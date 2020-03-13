Matches in doubt as Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus.

The England international, 19, is the first Premier League player to test positive for the virus.





Chelsea say their Cobham training ground “will undergo a partial closure” as a result.

The rest of the squad have been isolated and manager Frank Lampard’s scheduled pre-match press conference has been cancelled.

Chelsea say Hudson-Odoi “displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning” and stayed away from the the training ground.

The club added that he is “doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible”.

Hudson-Odoi posted a video on Twitter in which he said: “As you may be aware I had the virus for the last couple of days which I have recovered from.

“I am following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody for the week. I hope to see everybody soon and hopefully will be back on the pitch very soon.”

Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/hn5d0ikm60 — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) March 13, 2020

It is unclear whether Chelsea’s match at Aston Villa on Saturday will go ahead.

Arsenal’s game against Brighton on Saturday was postponed after it was announced that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta had tested positive for coronavirus and that his players are currently self-isolating.

The Premier League are due to meet later on Friday to discuss whether other matches will be played.

The English Football League are likely to replicate the Premier League’s decision.

Fulham and Brentford are due to play in a west London derby at Craven Cottage on Friday evening, while QPR have a home match against Barnsley on Saturday.







