Maresca pleased after Chelsea win and ‘not concerned’ about sending-off

Enzo Maresca was pleased after an improved second-half showing led to Chelsea storming to a 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

Ange Postecoglou was sacked as Forest boss straight after the game at the City Ground, where the Blues took control after a goalless first half.

They scored twice in the space of three minutes early in the second half, with Josh Acheampong netting his first Chelsea goal and Pedro Neto doubling the lead.

Reece James added a late third for Maresca’s side, who ended the match with 10 men – again – after Malo Gusto was sent off late on.

“My message at half time was off the ball we are good but on the ball not good enough,” head coach Maresca explained.

“We can avoid sloppy mistakes. We looked sloppy in the build-up, which was not good enough.”

Gusto was sent off after he brought down Neco Williams and got a second yellow card. It was Chelsea’s fourth dismissal of the season.

Maresca, meanwhile, watched from the stands, serving a one-match touchline ban after himself being given a red card for his celebrations after Chelsea’s late winner in the recent victory against Liverpool.

But Maresca dismissed suggestions that they have a discipline problem.

“It’s something we can do better, but I’m not concerned,” said the Italian.

“I know there will be some of you who say ‘why is he not concerned?’ But I’m not concerned.

“For me the desire of the players is important. Malo, of course he can avoid that, but the desire showed they were playing for a clean sheet and didn’t want to concede.”