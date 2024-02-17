Manchester City v Chelsea player ratings

Rodri’s late equaliser denied Chelsea victory at the Etihad Stadium. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 1-1 draw.







Djordje Petrovic: 6

Sometimes shaky when balls came into his area, but did produce a fine save to deny Erling Haaland.

Malo Gusto: 7

Did a good job of containing Jeremy Doku, especially in the first half. He also managed to pose a threat going forward and set up a great chance for Nicolas Jackson.

Axel Disasi: 8

Had a cracking game at the heart of the Chelsea defence. Won countless challenges and made several blocks. The highlight of his fine display was a first-half header to prevent Haaland getting to Phil Foden’s cross and then a header off the line from the resulting corner.

Levi Colwill: 8

Also played very well. Colwill was strong and composed throughout – and denied Haaland with a crucial block.

Ben Chilwell: 7

Careless with the ball at times but overall he did well against the double threat posed by Foden and Kevin De Bruyne, who were often close together on the right flank.

Moises Caicedo: 5

Unable to perform to the level of his team-mates. Caicedo struggled in midfield, giving the ball away cheaply along with several needless fouls.

Enzo Fernandez: 7

Seems to be getting to grips with the Premier League. The Argentine was quietly effective, closing down very well and using the ball sensibly.

Conor Gallagher: 8

Did a very good job of frustrating Rodri, who had an off-day before eventually equalising.

Cole Palmer: 7

Did well against his former side. Not the kind of stand-out display he has produced for Chelsea previously but he was involved in the build-up to their goal and got through some sterling defensive work as well, helping Gusto on the flank.

Nicolas Jackson: 7

Squandered an early chance when his poor touch after being set up by Gusto enabled keeper Ederson to clear the danger. But the striker was always a threat and he atoned for his miss by superbly setting up the opening goal by sending in a first-time ball for Sterling after a clever exchange with Palmer on the right.

Raheem Sterling: 7

Scored a lovely goal against his former club, cutting inside Kyle Walker before firing into the far corner. Worked hard in attack before going off in the second half.

Christopher Nkunku: 6

Didn’t make much of an impact after replacing Sterling just after the hour mark.

Trevoh Chalobah: 6

Brought on for his first appearance of the season and was unlucky when Rodri’s shot deflected in off him.







