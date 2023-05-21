Man City v Chelsea player ratings

Julian Alvarez’s early goal was enough to give champions Manchester City victory over Chelsea. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 1-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.







Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6

Didn’t have much to do after Julian Alverez’s goal. His distribution was very bad though.

Wesley Fofana: 5

Poor. Regularly out of position and gave the ball away in the build-up to the goal.

Thiago Silva: 6

Also caught out at times, but was cooler in possession than most of his team-mates.

Trevoh Chalobah: 5

Too slow to react for the goal as Alvarez drifted away from him. Never looked comfortable.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 5

Given the runaround by youngster Cole Palmer, who was hugely impressive and set up the goal. The Spaniard was very poor on the ball too.

Enzo Fernandez: 5

Another thoroughly unimpressive display from the big-money signing. Created nothing of note despite seeing plenty of the ball.

Conor Gallagher: 6

A frustrating afternoon for Gallagher, who worked hard in midfield and was unlucky when his second-half header hit the post.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 7

Competed well against a largely dominant City side. Covered plenty of ground and always looked to support the front players.

Lewis Hall: 8

The big positive of the day for Chelsea. Youngster Hall did very well indeed on the left, defending resolutely against the threat of Riyad Mahrez and impressing going forward, seeing an effort on goal saved and crossing for Gallagher’s chance.

Kai Havertz: 6

Linked play nicely at times but was easily contained by City.

Raheem Sterling: 6

Worked hard in attack and clearly wanted to impress against his former club, but was unable to finish when put through by Havertz.

Noni Madueke: 6

Looked lively after coming on for Sterling midway through the second half.

Mykhailo Mudryk: 6

Quiet after his introduction – and Chelsea’s later substitutes had no time to make an impact.

See also: Lampard praises Chelsea duo after defeat at City







