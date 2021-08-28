Liverpool v Chelsea player ratings

Ten-man Chelsea withstood second-half pressure to earn a point at Anfield. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool.







Edouard Mendy: 8

Always alert to Liverpool’s quick long balls. Managed to scurry from his line to nip danger in the bud a few times. Good low saves to keep out long-rangers from Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Andy Robertson.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

Involved in an altercation with Jordan Henderson seconds after Mohamed Salah’s equaliser as Chelsea briefly lost their cool. But hard to fault another contribution full of good blocks and touches.

Andreas Christensen: 7

Very composed at the heart of an obstinate rearguard which afforded the Reds few clear-cut chances.

Antonio Rudiger: 6

Rallied after an early stumble as he tried to step out of defence with the ball. A solid display as the barricades were put up.

Reece James: 6

Sent off just before the break after VAR alerted Anthony Taylor to his handling on the line of Sadio Mane’s close-range effort. Before that, James delivered the corner from which Kai Havertz headed the visitors into the lead.

Jorginho: 6

Was part of an in-control midfield before the game turned on its head. Then he was having to concentrate on ensuring the Blues stayed compact in the face of the inevitable second-half onslaught.

N’Golo Kante: 7

Lightning quick in initiating breakaways after nicking the ball to break up Liverpool moves. Smooth as silk and seemingly in control of things, but replaced by Mateo Kovacic at the break.

Marcos Alonso: 7

Given some early food for thought as Salah and Harvey Elliott doubled up on him, but his prodigious levels of energy and willingness to get forward into dangerous positions made him a constant threat. Almost set up a winner for Lukaku.

Mason Mount: 7

Played well, but missed a glorious chance when he slid a Lukaku pass just wide. Kept attacking to ensure the second half was not all one-way.

Kai Havertz: 7

His ability to find the net in big games was seen again as he stole in to head James’ corner in for the opener on 22 minutes. Unlucky to be sacrificed for Thiago Silva as the Blues faced 45 minutes with 10 men.

Romelu Lukaku: 6

For once, struggled to hold the ball when Chelsea came under pressure. But almost volleyed Chelsea back in front after Alonso had headed down to him.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

Brought on to provide fresh legs to counter the barrage that came. Carried out his work with due discipline. Had a late effort on goal during a rare counter-attack and should have scored.

Thiago Silva: 6

Brought on by Thomas Tuchel at the interval in a bid to shore up the defence after James' red card. Got in some telling blocks.








