Leicester v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea have slumped to a fifth defeat in their last eight Premier League matches after going down 2-0 to an impressive Leicester side at the King Power Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Blues players.

Edouard Mendy: 8

Could do nothing about the two goals he conceded and made three crucial saves to keep the score respectable.







Reece James: 5

A night to forget for the England international. Caught out badly by a long ball that led to Leicester’s second goal and was lucky not to concede again when James Justin got in behind him but nodded fractionally wide.

Thiago Silva: 6

Went close with a header that was pushed away by Kasper Schmeichel early in the game and was kept honest throughout by the constant threat of Jamie Vardy. Always looked good in possession.

Antonio Rudiger: 5

Never looked completely comfortable alongside Silva and along with James he should have done a lot better in preventing James Maddison’s goal.

Ben Chilwell: 5

An unhappy return to his former club. The left-back often looked uncertain defensively and with Leicester looking so good going forward on the right flank with Marc Albrighton and Timothy Castagne, he was unable to get on the front foot as often as his side needed him to.

Mateo Kovacic: 5

Struggled badly against the outstanding Maddison, who ran the show from midfield. The Croatian looked well off the pace.

Mason Mount: 7

Once again the pick of the Chelsea players. Always looking to try make something happen for his side and never stopped running. Looks the leader of this team despite his tender years.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 5

A peripheral figure for most of the game in an attacking front three. Missed a glorious chance in the first half when he was sent clear by Christian Pulisic but blasted his effort into the side netting with only Schmeichel to beat. Withdrawn in the second half.

Kai Havertz: 5

The young German continues to struggle following his move from Bayer Leverkusen, with another underwhelming performance in which he struggled to make an impact on the game. Booked for hauling down a rampaging Harvey Barnes and taken off in the second half.

Christian Pulisic: 6

The American had some good moments on the ball and was his side’s best attacker against a very solid defensive unit. Looked to have won a penalty in the first half when his quick feet forced Jonny Evans into making a rash tackle only for VAR to show the foul was just outside the box. Not his best moment defensively for Leicester’s first goal when he was caught out by a short corner routine.

Tammy Abraham: 6

Worked hard and was always a willing runner but was relatively well marshalled by the Leicester defence. Made some good defensive headers to help out his team at corners.

Timo Werner: 6

Came off the bench midway through the second half and was really unfortunate not to end his 10-match Premier League goalscoring drought when his well-taken strike five minutes from time was chalked off for the narrowest of offsides.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

Never really got the chance to shine when he was introduced for the disappointing Havertz and one tame shot straight at Schmeichel from just inside the box summed up a difficult evening for Frank Lampard’s men.







