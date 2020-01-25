Lampard on futures of five players, injury news, Soumare, possible signings and Kante’s role



Frank Lampard spoke at a news conference ahead of Chelsea’s FA Cup tie at Hull. Here’s some of what the Blues boss had to say.

On Tammy Abraham’s ankle injury

“The good news is he hasn’t fractured anything. We were worried about a small fracture or hairline fracture.

“He hasn’t got that, but the other news is that we still have to see how it develops. It’s not a clear-cut one.

“He’s not fit for the weekend. Whether he’ll be fit for Leicester after that, I’m still not sure. It’s not clear at the moment.”

On wanting to sign a forward

“I think the impetus to sign a striker, or players that could potentially get on the end of these chances we’re creating, is there. I think we have to be really honest about that.

“The recent games have shown that if we are struggling to create, that’s one problem. But when you’re creating 20 chances a game and not scoring enough goals then that can be crucial.

“There’s choice. It (January) isn’t the ideal window – I think history has shown that. It’s about trying to get the choice right considering what’s available.

“The club know my thoughts on it so we’ll have to see what happens before the window shuts.”

On Olivier Giroud possibly leaving

“He’s still in the same position where there’s been contact with other clubs and if and when that’s agreed I’ll let you know, but it’s not yet so he’s still our player.”

On criticism of Kepa

“He’ll have to deal with that because that’s what football is.

“Every footballer, no matter how good or great you are, the best – the absolute best of all time – get criticism and that’s what players have to deal with.

“The important thing is to not get too embroiled in what the outside world is saying, and look at yourself and your own game.

“That’s always the basics: how hard can you work? And that’s not just Kepa, it’s any player.

“If you’re lacking form, fight to get it back. Go back to basics.”

On whether he’s looking to sign a new keeper

“I’m not looking at it now and I’m not affected by criticism from the outside.

“I think with Kepa, he’ll be honest and there have been some mistakes that he’s made that have costs goals. That needs to improve.”

On whether there is news on contract talks with Willian and Pedro

“No. No update.”

On reports Chelsea want Lille’s Boubakary Soumaré

“I’m aware of him as a player but he’s not on my radar for this window. We played against them (in the Champions League) and I know he’s a good player, but that’s not one that’s on the immediate radar.”

On N’Golo Kante’s midfield role

“I haven’t always played him in the same role as Sarri, as a slightly forward right-sided number eight.

“There have been plenty of times this season where we’ve played two midfielders – as N’Golo plays for France, as he played for Leicester and as he played for Antonio Conte’s team with two midfield players.

“He wasn’t the holder (in Conte’s team), Matic probably would have been more of the holder and N’Golo Kante used his energy to get almost all over the pitch. So I’ve used him as I see fit.”

On whether he wants to keep Willy Caballero

“Yes – and Willy will start at Hull. I’m very happy for Willy to be at the club. He’s been nothing but professional in training day in, day out, and is very talented.”







