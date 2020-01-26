Lampard on Hull, Abraham injury, the youngsters he trusts – and whether Batshuayi can step up

Frank Lampard was frustrated after Chelsea’s FA Cup game at Hull despite the 2-1 win. Here’s some of what the Blues boss had to say.

On his team’s performance

“We made it harder than we had to. When we had chances and played some nice passages we then got slightly sloppy, so at half-time I wasn’t delighted. Then Hull really gave us a tough game in the second half.

“If you’re not going to take those chances when you can then it can remain tough until the 94th minute, which it did.

“We’re having good chances and we’re not taking them and that’s a frustrating period for us.

“A second goal in the first half might take the sting out of them more than one does.

“We have to remain very secure if it’s the case that we’re only going to score one or two goals in a game – and we gave them too many opportunities.”

On bringing on youngsters Billy Gilmour and Tariq Lamptey

“I trust them and I thought Billy Gilmour was the best player on the pitch for the period of time he was on.

“I absolutely trust in him. He came on, he passed it and moved it, he played the simple ball, passed through the lines, had little bits of contact – so I trust him to come on and do the job.”

On Michy Batshuayi

“He gets his goal and I’m pleased. As a striker you want him to score goals – it obviously helps their confidence.

“It can’t be that we just rely on Tammy Abraham – and Tammy has been scoring regularly and give us a lot.

“Of course I want Michy firing. I want him scoring goals like he did today and when he trains he has to stay at that level.

“You have to go the extra mile to show that you deserve to play and when you get those opportunities you have to show it.

“I can say I’m happy with Michy. Not just because of his goal. His goal was slightly fortunate and I like that – goalscorers should score those kind of goals. I just want him to keep delivering.

“We’re at that level where it’s quite demanding, everyone judges strikers on goals, and I think Michy has that in him. So I want to see it more.”

On whether Batshuayi can step up if Abraham is out and a striker isn’t signed

“Yes. He’s the recognised striker. We know that Ollie (Giroud) potentially might move on and Michy is absolutely the recognised striker.”

On whether there’s any news on Abraham’s injury

“No, there isn’t. It’s far too early. There’s no fracture but there’s still some swelling. So I don’t know much more detail.”

On Giroud not playing

“He had a tiny feeling in his groin, so it was a choice to not have him travel.”







