Potter press conference: Chelsea boss gives his reaction to draw with Everton
Live updates as Chelsea boss Graham Potter speaks at his pre-match press conference after the 2-2 draw with Everton at Stamford Bridge.
Live updates as Chelsea boss Graham Potter speaks at his pre-match press conference after the 2-2 draw with Everton at Stamford Bridge.
Onyebuchi
18/03/2023 @ 8:36 pm
I don’t know who recomends this potter of a guy to Todd,bcs i doubt that this man has anything to offer us.How can he make those subs that clearly killed our must win game today?Is this how we are going to play madrid?I doubt!no way.
Jimmy
18/03/2023 @ 8:15 pm
This man is the most useless coach we ever got…. Always getting his substitution wrong… Did he ever attend a coaching school at all