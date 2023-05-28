Lampard signs off at Chelsea with draw with Newcastle

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1

Chelsea’s season – and Frank Lampard’s spell as interim boss – ended with a draw at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle struck first inside 10 minutes, as Anthony Gordon tapped in from close range after Elliot Anderson squared across the box.

Chelsea responded with a flurry of chances at the other end, with both Thiago Silva and Noni Madueke going close with deflected efforts.

Newcastle’s luck ran out in the 27th minute, as Raheem Sterling’s low cross bounced off Kieran Trippier and into the his own net after a well-worked free-kick.

Sterling could have given the Blues the lead on the stroke of half-time, seeing his first shot from inside the six-yard box clawed away by Martin Dubravka, before a second effort was cleared off the line.

He then missed another big chance late on, curling an effort wide after substitute Carney Chukwuemeka had set him up inside the box.

Newcastle also threatened late, with 17-year-old Lewis Miley clipping an effort off the bar from 20 yards out on his Premier League debut, moments after Sterling’s effort.

Chelsea were the better side after the break and could have grabbed a winner, with Christian Pulisic missing one-on-one against Dubravka in the 90th minute, and Joao Felix heading over the bar in injury time.

Chelsea ended a miserable season 12th in the table.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, T Chalobah (Fofana 45), Silva, Hall, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek (Chukwuemeka 58), Madueke (Pulisic 87), Gallagher (Kovacic 68), Sterling, Havertz (Felix 58).

Subs not used: Mendy, Mudryk, Ziyech, Koulibaly.







