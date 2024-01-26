Chelsea v Aston Villa player ratings

Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw by Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge to force a fourth-round replay at Villa Park next month.

Djordje Petrovic: 7

Was the quieter of the two keepers but made a superb diving save to tip Matty Cash’s goal-bound effort wide in the second half. Looks very assured with the ball at his feet and will be hard to displace when Robert Sanchez returns from injury.

Alfie Gilchrist: 6

A last-minute replacement for Levi Colwill, who was injured in the warm-up, the 20-year-old held his own at right-back before being replaced by Ben Chilwell in the second half.







Axel Disasi: 7

Looked solid in his more familiar centre-back role and kept the dangerous Ollie Watkins quiet before being moved right back for the final half-hour. .

Thiago Silva: 7

Steadying presence at the back, used the ball well and made some important headed clearances as Villa pushed late the game for a winner

Benoit Badiashile: 6

Forced to play left-back for the first hour before moving into centre-back where he had one nervous moment when he gave the ball away just outside the box but Villa were unable to take advantage.

Moises Caicedo: 7

Used the ball well and worked hard against a very strong Villa midfield in what was arguably one of his better performances in a Chelsea shirt.

Enzo Fernandez: 5

Bypassed easily far too often by the excellent Douglas Luiz and John McGinn and looked off the pace. Relieved to see Luiz’s goal ruled out by VAR after a shot deflected off him and into the Brazilian’s hand before he scored.

Conor Gallagher: 5

Energetic as always but often loose in possession and was outmatched by Villa’s midfield. Should have done better with a chance that fell to him late in the game.

Noni Madueka: 6

Must do better when put clear on goal but shot straight at the legs of Emi Martinez. Had some promising moments with the ball at his feet but without an end product.

Cole Palmer: 6

Missed a glorious chance to score when he mis-kicked in front of goal following a poor Martinez goal-kick and should have done better with a chance in the first half. Always a threat with his pace and skill but the Villa had some joy against him when they forced him on to his right foot.

Raheem Sterling: 7

Started very brightly and was Chelsea’s best attacking outlet for much of the game before being replaced 15 minutes from time.

Ben Chilwell: 6

Came on for the last half-hour as he continues to build up his fitness after a long lay-off with a hamstring injury.

