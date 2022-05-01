Everton v Chelsea player ratings
Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.
Edouard Mendy: 6
Blameless for the Everton goal, Mendy didn’t have much to do, particularly in the first half.
Cesar Azpilicueta: 5
The captain’s mistake was decisive, with Richarlison slotting home the winner after robbing Azpilicueta near the edge of the penalty area. Would have made amends with a second-half equaliser but for a brilliant save by Jordan Pickford.
Thiago Silva: 7
Managed to keep his cool and deliver a typically classy performance despite Everton’s intensity and some of his team-mates struggling.
Antonio Rudiger: 6
Less exuberant than usual, no doubt because of a yellow card. Denied at the far post by keeper Pickford as Chelsea searched for an equaliser.
Reece James: 6
Outstanding against Manchester United, James was less effective against a relentless Everton side that did well to keep him quiet.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 8
Excellent. Well-times challenges, great touches, forward runs and a nice range of passing. Really looked the part in midfield. Saw a long-range strike pushed over by Pickford.
Jorginho: 5
Struggled in midfield before being replaced by Mateo Kovacic at half-time.
Marcos Alonso: 6
Restricted by Everton working so hard on the flanks to contain Alonso and James.
Mason Mount: 6
Not at his best, but was very unlucky not to score when his shot bounced off both posts.
Timo Werner: 5
Totally anonymous before being taken off in the second half.
Kai Havertz: 5
Also struggled to make an impact up front.
Mateo Kovacic: 6
Fared better than Jorginho but was unable to beat Pickford from close range when a chance came his way late on.
Christian Pulisic: 6
Sent on to try to make an impact as Chelsea sought an equaliser but he was unable to do so.
Hakim Ziyech: 6
Similarly unable to make an impression after his second-half introduction.