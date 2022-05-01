Everton v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.









Edouard Mendy: 6

Blameless for the Everton goal, Mendy didn’t have much to do, particularly in the first half.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 5

The captain’s mistake was decisive, with Richarlison slotting home the winner after robbing Azpilicueta near the edge of the penalty area. Would have made amends with a second-half equaliser but for a brilliant save by Jordan Pickford.

Thiago Silva: 7

Managed to keep his cool and deliver a typically classy performance despite Everton’s intensity and some of his team-mates struggling.

Antonio Rudiger: 6

Less exuberant than usual, no doubt because of a yellow card. Denied at the far post by keeper Pickford as Chelsea searched for an equaliser.

Reece James: 6

Outstanding against Manchester United, James was less effective against a relentless Everton side that did well to keep him quiet.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 8

Excellent. Well-times challenges, great touches, forward runs and a nice range of passing. Really looked the part in midfield. Saw a long-range strike pushed over by Pickford.

Jorginho: 5

Struggled in midfield before being replaced by Mateo Kovacic at half-time.

Marcos Alonso: 6

Restricted by Everton working so hard on the flanks to contain Alonso and James.

Mason Mount: 6

Not at his best, but was very unlucky not to score when his shot bounced off both posts.

Timo Werner: 5

Totally anonymous before being taken off in the second half.

Kai Havertz: 5

Also struggled to make an impact up front.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

Fared better than Jorginho but was unable to beat Pickford from close range when a chance came his way late on.

Christian Pulisic: 6

Sent on to try to make an impact as Chelsea sought an equaliser but he was unable to do so.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

Similarly unable to make an impression after his second-half introduction.







