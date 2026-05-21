Transfer gossip: Chelsea reportedly keen on Cherries forward

A look at some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Chelsea want Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, according to the Mail.

Arsenal are also said to be interested in the French 19-year-old, who has been a revelation this season.

The south-coast club have reportedly made it clear that he is not for sale.

Real Madrid duo linked

Reports in former Real Madrid boss Alonso’s native Spain have, somewhat predictably, linked Chelsea with players incoming manager Xabi Alonso is familiar with from his time in La Liga.

Madrid-based outlet Marca claims that Real winger Arda Guler has emerged as an early target for the incoming manager, while left-back Alvaro Carreras has also been touted as an option to bolster the squad.

Blues players touted for Spain moves

Also according to Marca, Alonso has already identified a five-man leadership core consisting of Moises Caicedo, Tosin Adarabioyo, Enzo Fernandez, Marc Cucurella and captain Reece James.

Marca also say Alonso could face an immediate battle to keep that group together, claiming Cucurella is wanted by Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, and that Fernandez continues to attract interest from Real Madrid.