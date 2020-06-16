Some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea …

It has been claimed that Chelsea are lining up a surprise move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spanish outlet Don Balon – which publishes a host of transfer rumours – has strangely claimed that Chelsea, who are keen to develop young talent, want to sign the 35-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid star from Juventus.

The story suggests Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich could use his apparently good relationship with high-profile agent Jorge Mendes in order to complete a deal.

Bayern reportedly favourites to sign Havertz

Bayern Munich are reportedly favourites to sign Kai Havertz.

Chelsea have been linked with the Bayer Leverkusen winger, as have Manchester United.

But the Daily Telegraph reports that Bayern are in “pole position” to sign Havertz.

It was claimed this week that Chelsea are willing to offer £75m for Havertz but that Leverkusen want £15m for him.

The Express claimed this could result in the Germany international instead joining United or Liverpool.

The Expressed declared that the Blues’ “transfer maestro” Marina Granovskaia wiould have to negotiate a deal or manager Frank Lampard “might be forced to see Havertz rock up at one of Chelsea’s Premier League rivals” next season.

Chelsea ‘in Benrahma talks’

There have been more reports – originating from his native Algeria – that Chelsea are looking to sign Brentford’s Said Benrahma.

It is claimed that Chelsea have opened talks with Brentford about a potential deal for the winger.

Sarri wants Chelsea duo – reports

Juventus want to sign both Jorginho and Marcos Alonso from Chelsea, reports claim.

Jorginho previously played under Juve boss Maurizio Sarri at Napoli and Chelsea and has long been tipped to join him in Turin.

And the Express have picked up reports in Italy claiming that Sarri is keen to sign the duo as part of a swap deal.

It follows recent reports that Juve could offer Federico Bernardeschi and Adrien Rabiot in part exchange.

However, The Athletic have reported that Jorginho and Sarri have not spoken since Sarri left Chelsea last summer and that the midfielder is set to stay

Alonso has also been linked with a potential move to Newcastle.

Alonso is among several players expected to leave Chelsea when the transfer window reopens.

The Express say he has been lined up as a possible signing by Newcastle for after a proposed takeover of the Tyneside club is completed.

Pjanic ‘made offer by Chelsea’

Miralem Pjanic is another Juventus player to have been linked with Chelsea.

The Mail have picked up on reports claiming that Chelsea have made the midfielder an offer and that he is considering his options.

Keeper speculation

Chelsea also continue to be linked with goalkeepers amid speculation over the future of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

A host of keepers have been touted as a possible replacement for Kepa, whose omission by Lampard earlier this season led to reports that the Spaniard could be sold.

Football Insider claim Chelsea are considering a move for Southampton’s Fraser Forster.

And Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo claim Chelsea are interested in Roma’s Pau Lopez.

The Telegraph say Lampard will assess Kepa during the final matches of the season before deciding whether he wants to keep him.

That prompted the Express to declare that Kepa has nine games to prove his worth.







