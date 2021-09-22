Chelsea beat Aston Villa on penalties in Carabao Cup

Chelsea 1 Aston Villa 1

(Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties)

Chelsea won on penalties to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Reece James tucked away the winning spot-kick as the home side prevailed 4-3 in the shoot-out after the 90 minutes ended 1-1.

Timo Werner’s goal – his first in 11 matches – put Chelsea ahead nine minutes into the second half.







Werner headed in James’ right-wing cross but missed a great chance to score again a couple of minutes later when he dragged his shot wide after being put in on goal by Hakim Ziyech’s clever pass.

A second Blues goal at that stage might well have put the tie beyond Villa’s reach.

Instead, they equalised with a header by youngster Cameron Archer from Matty Cash’s cross – the first goal in open play conceded by Chelsea this season.

In the shoot-out, Romelu Lukaku, Mason Mount and Ross Barkley scored for Chelsea.

For Villa, Ashley Young hit the bar and Marvelous Nakamba’s kick was saved by keeper Kepa Arrizabalga.

It meant Ben Chilwell, who made his first start of the season, had a chance to win it.

Chilwell hit the bar, but James made no mistake when he stepped up for Chelsea’s next penalty.

They will be at home to Southampton in the last 16.

Chelsea: Kepa, James, Chalobah, Sarr, Hudson-Odoi, Saul (Lukaku 76), Kante (Mount 45), Loftus-Cheek, Chilwell, Ziyech (Barkley 76), Werner,

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Mbuyamba, Silva, Havertz.

