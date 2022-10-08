Chelsea v Wolves line-ups: Gallagher in as Blues make seven changes, Wolves make three
Chelsea boss Graham Potter makes seven changes from their previous league match.
Conor Gallagher gets a place in the starting line-up, Marc Cucurella is back from illness and Cristian Pulisic is also recalled.
Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah, Jorginho and Kai Havertz are the other players brought in, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang drops to the bench along with Raheem Sterling and Reece James.
For Wolves, Diego Costa starts against his former club – one of three changes by visitors, with Toti and Adama Traore also brought in.
Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Jorginho, Mount, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Havertz, Pulisic.
Subs: Mendy, Kovacic, Aubameyang, Sterling, Broja, Chilwell, Ziyech, James, Chukwuemeka.
Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Jonny, Nunes, Moutinho, Traore, Guedes, Podence, Costa.
Subs: Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Hwang, Mosquera, Ronan, Hodge, Bueno, Campbell.