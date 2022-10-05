Chelsea storm to Champions League victory over AC MIlan

Chelsea 3 AC Milan 0 24' Fofana 56' Aubameyang 62' James

Goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James gave Chelsea a resounding Champions League win at Stamford Bridge.

Fofana opened the scoring in the first half but had to go off injured before the restart after landing awkwardly following a challenge with Rafael Leao, with Aubameyang and James adding to the lead in the second half to complete a dominant victory.

Fofana’s first Chelsea goal came on 24 minutes when the defender side-footed home from close range after AC Milan had failed to clear a Chelsea corner.







Milan somehow failed to equalise in stoppage time of the first half when some good work from the dangerous Leao down the left presented Charles De Ketelaere with a shot at goal which was kept out by Kepa, before Rade Krunic blasted over on the rebound from a few yards out.

Chelsea scored a second just before the hour mark when James found space out on the right-hand side to cross for Aubemeyang, who had the simple job of poking in from close range.

James then added a goal of his own on 62 minutes to complete the scoring, firing high into the roof of the net from a tight angle inside the box.

Chelsea: Kepa, Fofana (Chalobah 38’), Silva, Koulibaly, James, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic (Jorginho 65’), Chilwell, Mount (Havertz 74’), Sterling (Broja 74’), Aubameyang (Gallagher 65’)







