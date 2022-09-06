Tuchel ‘angry’ and ‘surprised’ after Chelsea suffer shock Champions League loss

Thomas Tuchel admitted he was “angry” and “surprised” Chelsea suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League group match.

Mislav Orsic netted a 13th-minute winner for the Croatian champions – who had won just five of their 43 previous matches in the competition.

“I’m angry with myself and I’m angry with our performance. This was a huge under-performance from us,” said Blues boss Tuchel.

“It’s a lack of determination, lack of hunger, a lack of intensity. We are clearly not where we want to be.

“We are not happy with our results, we are not happy with the way we are playing in general.

“I’m a bit surprised by this performance. I did not see it coming – that’s why I’m angry with myself.”

Orsic, who always looked a threat, ran through from the near halfway line and slotted past keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who prevented a second goal by brilliantly tipping Stefan Ristovski’s powerful long-range strike onto the bar.

New signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his Chelsea debut and struggled to get into the game before being substituted just before the hour mark, although he did have a goal disallowed for offside.

