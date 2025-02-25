Chelsea v Southampton player ratings

Chelsea thrashed the Premier League’s bottom side to move back up to fourth place. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 4-0 win over Southampton.

Filip Jorgensen: 7

Kept a clean sheet on a night that he was barely troubled by Southampton’s attack, but looked shaky at times when passing out from the back. Also drew jeers from the Matthew Harding Stand in the first half for taking too long over his decisions and holding up play.

Malo Gusto: 7

Put in an improved performance after he struggled against Brighton and Aston Villa. Looked comfortable at right-back and burst forward on the counter to play a big part in the fourth goal.

Tosin Adarabioyo: 8

Defensively solid and provided the assist for Chelsea’s opener when he flicked on a corner to the back post for Christopher Nkunku to head in. Very vocal presence in the back line.

Levi Colwill: 8

Scored Chelsea’s third goal, on the stroke of half-time, when he climbed higher than two Southampton defenders to power his header past keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Marc Cucurella: 8

Buried the fourth goal with a confident finish after being picked out inside the box by substitute Tyrique George on a sweeping counter-attack. Also won possession back in the build-up to Chelsea’s second goal when he cut out a Southampton pass on the halfway line.

Enzo Fernandez: 8

Chelsea’s hardest worker on a positive evening. Played an attacking role, and often took up positions in and around Southampton’s box, where he tried to create chances for his attacking team-mates.

Moises Caicedo: 7

Did the dirty work in midfield so his partner could push forward, but picked up his ninth booking of the season in the second half – and is now one away from a two-match suspension.

Jadon Sancho: 6

Had another quiet game and was the least effective player in Chelsea’s attack. While Pedro Neto and Nkunku were fluid, and often switched positions, Sancho stuck to the right flank before being subbed off.

Cole Palmer: 7

Missed good opportunities and appeared less assured than usual in the first half, but grew into the game. On another day he would have had at least a couple of goals to his name.

Christopher Nkunku: 8

Scored Chelsea’s opening goal by sneaking in at the back post to head past Ramsdale from close range. Also provided the assist for the second. The Frenchman put in a positive performance that should boost his confidence as he continues to start in Nicolas Jackson’s absence.

Pedro Neto: 8

Impressed as he played down the middle of a makeshift attack. Scored Chelsea’s second goal, thumping past Ramsdale at the near post after Nkunku played him in. Put in plenty of work all evening before being replaced for the final 25 minutes with the game won.

Tyrique George: 7

Provided fresh legs for the lfinal 20 minutes and nearly scored with his first touch, when he fired a shot over from a tight angle. Also set up the fourth goal.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: 6

Replaced Sancho on the right side midway through the second half and struggled to make much of an impact.







