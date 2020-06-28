<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Frank Lampard praised Ross Barkley after the midfielder’s goal secured an FA Cup victory for Chelsea at Leicester.

Barkley scored after coming on as a substitute at the King Power Stadium.

It took his team through to the semi-finals, where they will face Manchester United.

Blues boss Lampard said: “Ross is a great lad and he wants to be the best player he can be. He has a great attitude in that sense.

“Before we went into lockdown he put in some really good performances for us and his attitude has been spot-on in training.

“Since then he’s made an impact in every game he’s played.

“It’s a great example of when you train at a level and have that attitude and have the ability Ross has.

“He can score goals. He can shoot with both feet. He makes the box and he defended well and showed great discipline his game against Manchester City.

“He’s reaping the benefits. I’ve got lots of time for Ross and he’s a big player for us. You saw that today and in the last three games.”

Lampard insisted Billy Gilmour, Reece James and Mason Mount would be “top players” for Chelsea despite all three youngsters being substituted at the interval after a poor first half.

And he explained that Christian Pulisic, who impressed again, was later taken off because of a calf problem.







