Potter: Mudryk could make Chelsea debut

Graham Potter says new signing Mykhailo Mudryk could make his Chelsea debut on Saturday.

The Ukrainian, recently bought from Shakhtar Donetsk for close to £90m, is in the squad for the trip to face Liverpool at Anfield and is expected to feature.

“There’s a chance. There is probably a role for him at some stage in the game,” Blues boss Potter said.







“He’s a young and exciting player and we have to help him adapt to us and the Premier League. He hasn’t played so much football recently but has been training well, so we will have to assess him.

“We’ve got to help him and everybody understand that he is coming from a different country and league and has to adapt.

“He is a young player who has a lot of potential and at the same time he has had good experiences already and he is an exciting player.

“He’s trained very well and is very happy to be here. He is looking forward to his career here and is excited to get started.”

Potter added Reece James and Ben Chilwell have returned to training as they continue their respective comebacks from injury.







