Transfer gossip: Chelsea reportedly chasing Niguez deal

Some of the recent transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Chelsea are being touted as favourites to sign Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez.

Manchester United have also been linked with the midfielder amid reports that Atletico are open to selling him.

The Daily Express reports that United are not pursuing a deal for Niguez and that the club believe rivals Chelsea are in pole position to sign him.







The Daily Telegraph have run a similar story, claiming that Chelsea have held talks over a deal for Niguez and moved ahead of United in a battle to buy him.

Loftus-Cheek linked with Roma

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek for Roma.

There is uncertainty over the future of the Blues midfielder as the end of the transfer window approaches.

The Daily Mail are among UK newspapers to pick up reports in Italy suggesting that Mourinho could snap him up.

Sevilla ‘want £60m for Kounde’

Sevilla have told Chelsea they want £60m for Jules Kounde, the Daily Star declare.

Chelsea have expressed an interest in the France international and it is claimed that Sevilla want a big-money deal.

Goal.com, on the other hand, say the Spanish club have made it clear that Kounde is not for sale as they want to keep him.

Moriba still being touted for move

Chelsea have again been linked with Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba.

It comes as the teenager’s representatives negotiate a new contract for him with Barca.

Reports in Spain continue to claim that Moriba could end up at Stamford Bridge if he does not agree a new deal.







