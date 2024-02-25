Chelsea v Liverpool player ratings

Virgil van Dijk’s extra-time goal won the Carabao Cup for Liverpool. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in their defeat at Wembley.









Djordje Petrovic: 7

The keeper was rarely called into action – and then he truly showed his worth in the dying embers with a world-class save from Harvey Elliott. His concentration levels were impressive, his distribution reliable and he made one fine save from a Jayden Danns header but could not prevent the late winner.

Malo Gusto: 8

Found space out on the right time and time again, making countless excellent runs for the entire duration of the match and putting in a few excellent crosses – but he also failed to pick the right final ball on a couple of notable occasions.

Axel Disasi: 5

He showed plenty of passion but was a liability. An early Steven Gerrard-style slip could have proved costly, and then some even more dreadful defending almost gifted away a goal before the break when his poor touch led to Cody Gakpo hitting the post with a header. A third cock-up almost gave away another goal in the second half, and he missed a great opportunity from a set-piece.

Levi Colwill: 7

Colwill had a few troubling moments in possession but was solid for the most part. He made some vital interventions and used his pace to good effect. One rampaging second-half run could easily have teed up a goal.

Ben Chilwell: 8

A captain’s display from the England left-back, who offered excellent support out wide in attack, but perhaps could have been more positive rather than turning back when in promising positions.

Moses Caicedo: 7

He was generally good, providing a solid base, breaking up play and using the ball sensibly, although he tried his luck against Liverpool’s press too often, causing some really worrying moments.

Enzo Fernandez: 6

Tenacious and tidy, providing bite and leadership in midfield – particularly in the first half – but failed to produce a telling final ball on a couple of occasions and faded as the game wore on.

Conor Gallagher: 7

Caught the eye with his work-rate and quality – but missed fantastic chances to score.

Cole Palmer: 8

He lacked true composure with a glorious first-half chance and was guilty of taking a needless risk or two in his own half, but settled superbly and became increasingly influential.

Raheem Sterling: 6

Desperately unlucky to have a first-half tap-in ruled out by the narrowest of margins after a lengthy VAR check but was a peripheral figure for the most part before being replaced midway through the second half.

Nicolas Jackson: 7

Looked a bit powderpuff in a couple of early challenges but really grew into the game and was a real handful for the Liverpool defence, showing good aggression, energy and pace in a selfless showing.

Christopher Nkunku: 6

A menace after his introduction, bringing more composure to the attack.

Mykhailo Mudryk: 5

Like most of his appearances, he lacked conviction and, seemingly, appetite, as well as any sort of belief. His casual near-post defending for Liverpool’s last-gasp winner was befitting of his performance.

Noni Madueke: 6

A few flashes of his skill with some mazy runs in his brief appearance, but too wasteful when he got in good positions.







