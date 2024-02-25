Chelsea v Liverpool player ratings
Virgil van Dijk’s extra-time goal won the Carabao Cup for Liverpool. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in their defeat at Wembley.
Djordje Petrovic: 7
The keeper was rarely called into action – and then he truly showed his worth in the dying embers with a world-class save from Harvey Elliott. His concentration levels were impressive, his distribution reliable and he made one fine save from a Jayden Danns header but could not prevent the late winner.
Malo Gusto: 8
Found space out on the right time and time again, making countless excellent runs for the entire duration of the match and putting in a few excellent crosses – but he also failed to pick the right final ball on a couple of notable occasions.
Axel Disasi: 5
He showed plenty of passion but was a liability. An early Steven Gerrard-style slip could have proved costly, and then some even more dreadful defending almost gifted away a goal before the break when his poor touch led to Cody Gakpo hitting the post with a header. A third cock-up almost gave away another goal in the second half, and he missed a great opportunity from a set-piece.
Levi Colwill: 7
Colwill had a few troubling moments in possession but was solid for the most part. He made some vital interventions and used his pace to good effect. One rampaging second-half run could easily have teed up a goal.
Ben Chilwell: 8
A captain’s display from the England left-back, who offered excellent support out wide in attack, but perhaps could have been more positive rather than turning back when in promising positions.
Moses Caicedo: 7
He was generally good, providing a solid base, breaking up play and using the ball sensibly, although he tried his luck against Liverpool’s press too often, causing some really worrying moments.
Enzo Fernandez: 6
Tenacious and tidy, providing bite and leadership in midfield – particularly in the first half – but failed to produce a telling final ball on a couple of occasions and faded as the game wore on.
Conor Gallagher: 7
Caught the eye with his work-rate and quality – but missed fantastic chances to score.
Cole Palmer: 8
He lacked true composure with a glorious first-half chance and was guilty of taking a needless risk or two in his own half, but settled superbly and became increasingly influential.
Raheem Sterling: 6
Desperately unlucky to have a first-half tap-in ruled out by the narrowest of margins after a lengthy VAR check but was a peripheral figure for the most part before being replaced midway through the second half.
Nicolas Jackson: 7
Looked a bit powderpuff in a couple of early challenges but really grew into the game and was a real handful for the Liverpool defence, showing good aggression, energy and pace in a selfless showing.
Christopher Nkunku: 6
A menace after his introduction, bringing more composure to the attack.
Mykhailo Mudryk: 5
Like most of his appearances, he lacked conviction and, seemingly, appetite, as well as any sort of belief. His casual near-post defending for Liverpool’s last-gasp winner was befitting of his performance.
Noni Madueke: 6
A few flashes of his skill with some mazy runs in his brief appearance, but too wasteful when he got in good positions.