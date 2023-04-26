Chelsea’s woes continue as Bees win at the Bridge again

Chelsea 0 Brentford 2 37' Azpilicueta (OG) 78' Mbeumo

Chelsea’s dismal season plunged to new depths as Brentford enjoyed another victory at Stamford Bridge.

Cesar Azpilicueta’s unfortunate first-half own-goal and Bryan Mbeumo’s second-half strike won the west London derby for the Bees.







Chelsea, who have now lost all five of their matches since Frank Lampard returned as interim boss, started the game without a recognised striker on the pitch and offered next to nothing going forward.

Brentford took the lead with their first attack when Azpilucueta saw a header from Zanka at a corner go in off his arm.

Lampard introduced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mykhailo Mudryk at half-time in an attempt to spark his attack, and the former Arsenal man should have done better when through on goal but shot tamely at keeper David Raya before heading over from close range.

Brentford, happy to sit back and hit Chelsea with long balls over the top, added a second goal when substitute Mbeumo charged forward down the right wing and blasted past keeper Kepa, who was beaten at his near post.

Brentford’s previous visit to the Bridge was a 4-1 triumph and their latest victory there produced cacophony of boos from the home crowd.

Chelsea: Kepa; Fofana, Silva, Chalobah; Azpilicueta (Aubameyang 45), Kante, Fernandez (Felix 77), Kovacic, Gallagher (Mudryk 45), Chilwell, Sterling (Madueke 77).

Subs not used: Mendy, Badiashile, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech.

Brentford: Raya; Zanka, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Jensen (Baptiste 61), Onyeka (Damsgaard 61), Janelt, Henry (Hickey 90); Wissa (Mbeumo 61), Toney (Schade 80).

Subs not used: Cox, Hickey, Schade, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Stevens.

