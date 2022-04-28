Chelsea four points clear at top of WSL after beating Spurs

Chelsea moved four points clear at the top of the Barclays FA WSL with a 2-1 derby win over Tottenham Hotspur at Kingsmeadow.

Beth England and Sam Kerr’s headers for the hosts came either side of Kerrys Harrop’s equaliser to keep the Blues on course for the title.

The opening goal came in the 19th minute, when England rose highest six yards out to head Jonna Andersson’s cross past keeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela.

Guro Reiten had a goal disallowed in the 34th minute for offside and the Norwegian was involved again just after the 40-minute mark, her shot blocked by Korpela’s leg before being cleared off the line by a defender.

Spurs levelled the score in the 44th minute when Harrop directed Kyah Simon’s free kick into the far corner of the goal with a pin-point header past Zecira Musovic.

Chelsea retaliated within seconds, Pernille Harder crossing for Kerr to head the hosts back in front at the break.

The second half was quieter but Musovic was forced into a save just before the hour mark, the Swede tipping over Rosella Ayane’s long-range shot.

Chelsea came closest to adding a second half goal. Erin Cuthbert hit the post with 12 minutes to play after driving a low shot towards the target, while Kerr had a goal disallowed for a tight offside decision two minutes later.

A stoppage time goal sealed Chelsea’s 3-1 win in the reverse fixture at The Hive on Sunday but there was no late drama this time around.

With their title destiny in their own hands, Chelsea visit bottom side Birmingham City on Sunday, whilst Spurs travel to Everton.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes: “I think it’s so difficult playing the same team in four days, it’s really weird. First half, we had a good tempo. We should have scored more goals.

“I was told that maybe Sam [Kerr] wasn’t offside for her goal, I’ve been told there were maybe penalties. I don’t know, I haven’t looked back. I thought second half, we tired.

“Sunday took its toll, we looked a little leggy. But who cares? We had to see the game out. I think we deserved to win the game. These are the performances that are always part of a season. We did the job, that’s the main thing.

“I have to manage her [Pernille Harder], she’s been out. She played 45 minutes the other day in tough circumstances. I managed to get another 70 out of her today. We have to take care of her, she needs to look after her knee.

“She has the Euros coming up as well. It’s her mentality straight from the kick-off. She gets in a great situation, provides with an amazing assist for Sam. It’s great to have her back.”

To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com







